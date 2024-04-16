Get Ready To Go &#8220;Fishin In The Dark&#8221; At the Ledge

Get Ready To Go “Fishin In The Dark” At the Ledge

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can go "Fishin In the Dark" this summer in Waite Park. The Ledge Amphitheatre announced that the Nitty Gritty Dirty Band is bringing their "All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour" to town on September 12th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Rick Diamond, Getty Images
loading...
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
loading...

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is known for hit songs like "Mr. Bojangles," "Fishin' In The Dark," and "An American Dream." They played their first concert in 1966 in California as a jug band and within a few years were one of the top country-rock bands in the U.S. The band has won three Grammy Awards, an Emmy for their PBS television special, and released their latest album "Dirt Does Dylan" in 2022.

Mickey Bernal, Getty Images
loading...

Brit Taylor will join them at the Ledge as well. Taylor is known for her songs "Anything But You," "Gone As It Gets," "No Cowboys" and more. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band joins recently announced Crowded House, Buddy Guy, The Beach Boys, and Melissa Etheridge as nationally known acts playing at The Ledge this year. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Mickey Bernal, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Ledge, the ledge amphiteater
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON