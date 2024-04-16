Get Ready To Go “Fishin In The Dark” At the Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can go "Fishin In the Dark" this summer in Waite Park. The Ledge Amphitheatre announced that the Nitty Gritty Dirty Band is bringing their "All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour" to town on September 12th.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is known for hit songs like "Mr. Bojangles," "Fishin' In The Dark," and "An American Dream." They played their first concert in 1966 in California as a jug band and within a few years were one of the top country-rock bands in the U.S. The band has won three Grammy Awards, an Emmy for their PBS television special, and released their latest album "Dirt Does Dylan" in 2022.
Brit Taylor will join them at the Ledge as well. Taylor is known for her songs "Anything But You," "Gone As It Gets," "No Cowboys" and more. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band joins recently announced Crowded House, Buddy Guy, The Beach Boys, and Melissa Etheridge as nationally known acts playing at The Ledge this year. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
