The Ledge Announces Another Headline Act Coming This Fall

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater has announced another headlining act coming to Waite Park this year. Cypress Hill with special guests Yelawolf and Souls of Mischief will take the stage on September 18th.

Cypress Hill Play Melbourne Kristian Dowling, Getty Images loading...

The Hip Hop group hit the music scene in 1991 with their self-titled debut album. Their follow-up album, "Black Sunday" debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, earned three Grammy nominations, and went triple platinum. The band has released seven other albums and in 2019 earned a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop Frazer Harrison, Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

The Drop: Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Yelawolf is a rapper raised in Tennessee whose third LP, "Love Story" reached #3 on the Billboard charts. Souls of Mischief are a hip-hop trio from California formed in 1991 and has released six studio albums to date. Tickets for Cypress Hill go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

