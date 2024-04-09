Honky Tonk Man Coming To The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Another top music act is coming to Waite Park this summer. Multi-platinum country music artist Dwight Yoakam will play at The Ledge Amphitheater on August 10th.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, been nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning twice, and has 14 top 10 billboard songs. His last album of original music, "Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars ..." came out in 2016.

Yoakam will be joined at The Ledge by The Mavericks, a rock and country group known for hit songs "O What A Thrill," "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down," and "What A Crying Shame." Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

