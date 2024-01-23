Joy To The World! Two Iconic 70s Bands Coming To The Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two iconic 1970s rock bands will be coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park this summer. The Ledge has announced that Three Dog Night and the Little River Band will be playing on July 19th.
Three Dog Night is known for such hit songs as "Joy to the World," "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)," and "The Show Must Go On." At one point in their career Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, and they were nominated for two Grammy awards in 1971 for "Joy to the World."
The Australian group the Little River Band has sold over 35 million records worldwide and had chart-topping hits with "Lonesome Loser," "We Two," and more. They join previously announced acts of Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, and Jewel playing at The Ledge in 2024.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
