WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park may be purchasing additional land for The Ledge Amphitheater. The Waite Park City Council will vote at Monday night's meeting on whether to approve purchasing over 17 acres of land, located at 1450 Parkway Drive, to be used for parking at The Ledge.

The city entered into a lease and purchase agreement for the land in August of 2021 and has been using it for parking at the theater since then. The agreement was contingent on the city securing funding for about $2.7 million before December 31st of this year.

The money to purchase the land will come from a $2.5 million bonding bill from the State of Minnesota, and the balance will come from sales tax dollars.

