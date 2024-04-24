The Ledge Goes Under The Covers This Summer

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Music fans will be able to go under the covers in Waite Park this summer. The tribute bands Church of Cash and World According to Garth are taking the stage at the Ledge Amphitheatre on July 24th.

The Church of Cash is a Johnny Cash cover band that formed in Honolulu in 2009 and then moved to Minneapolis in 2015. Their most recent album, "Flowers for June" was released in 2022 and was their fourth studio album. Church of Cash received the "Best Tribute Act" award from the Midwest Country Music Organization in 2019.

World According to Garth is a Garth Brooks tribute band whose critics rave bring the entire experience of a Garth Brooks show to life. The group plays both Garth Brooks classics and some of his newer music during their 90-minute show. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

