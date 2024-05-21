The Ledge Announces Another Headlining Act For This Summer

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater has announced another act for this summer. The duo Thirty Seconds To Mars will hit Waite Park on July 21st.

Brothers Jared and Shannon Leto are on the road for the first time in 6-years for the "Seasons" world tour. The tour is in support of their latest album, "It's The End of The World but It's a Beautiful Day."

The group has sold over 15 million records worldwide and holds the Guinness World Record for most live shows during a single album cycle with 300 while touring behind their "This Is War" lp. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ledge Theater box office and Ticketmaster.

