Get Ready for an Exciting Summer at the Ledge Amphitheater
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular area venue will kick off its 2026 with two events this week. The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park will start off its season with an Open House on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The Ledge opened in July of 2021 and is owned by the City of Waite Park.
People will be able to explore the arena, get tours, and talk with staff, all for free. Then on Friday, the entertainment gets going when Brantley Gilbert brings his "Tattoos" Tour to town. Gilbert will be joined by Aaron Lewis for the show. He is the first of 13 acts and events announced so far for 2026.
Brantley Gilbert kicked off the 2025 season at the Ledge as well.
READ MORE: Brantley Gilbert’s High Octane Show Launches Ledge 2025 Season
The Ledge expects to have over 20 events between May and the end of September. For the first time in its history, the amphitheater will have a stand-up comedy act as a headliner when Jim Gaffigan takes the stage on July 19th, and SNL alumnus John Mulaney on August 22nd.
The Ledge has brought in over 200,000 people to the St. Cloud region.
Other highlights for 2026 include the Little River Band on June 6th, Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge on July 5th, and 38 Special on August 15th. The Brantley Gilbert show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and there is a limited number of tickets available. Check out pictures from Branley Gilbert's 2025 show at the Ledge below.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge
Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt