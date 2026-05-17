WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular area venue will kick off its 2026 with two events this week. The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park will start off its season with an Open House on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

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The Ledge opened in July of 2021 and is owned by the City of Waite Park.

People will be able to explore the arena, get tours, and talk with staff, all for free. Then on Friday, the entertainment gets going when Brantley Gilbert brings his "Tattoos" Tour to town. Gilbert will be joined by Aaron Lewis for the show. He is the first of 13 acts and events announced so far for 2026.

Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert kicked off the 2025 season at the Ledge as well.

READ MORE: Brantley Gilbert’s High Octane Show Launches Ledge 2025 Season

The Ledge expects to have over 20 events between May and the end of September. For the first time in its history, the amphitheater will have a stand-up comedy act as a headliner when Jim Gaffigan takes the stage on July 19th, and SNL alumnus John Mulaney on August 22nd.

The Ledge has brought in over 200,000 people to the St. Cloud region.

Other highlights for 2026 include the Little River Band on June 6th, Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge on July 5th, and 38 Special on August 15th. The Brantley Gilbert show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and there is a limited number of tickets available. Check out pictures from Branley Gilbert's 2025 show at the Ledge below.

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert concert at The Ledge, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Brantley Gilbert concert at The Ledge, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. Brantley Gilbert band, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt. loading...

PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.