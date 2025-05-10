Brantley Gilbert’s High Octane Show Launches Ledge 2025 Season [PHOTOS]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater's 2025 concert schedule kicked off Friday night with Brantley Gilbert's The Tattoos Tour. Local Favorite Mason Dixon Line, was the opening act. Mason Dixon Line got things going early, literally, by going on 10 minutes ahead of schedule.
The band said it was a bucket list item for them to be able to finally perform at The Ledge. There were fans of all ages on hand to hear Mason Dixon's wide array of country cover songs. The group also mixed in some rock with a cover of Guns N Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine.
Mason Dixon Line played for about an hour, and after their set, the band hung out at the merchandise table to meet and greet fans. At 9:00 p.m., it was time for Brantley Gilbert. Gilbert lived up to the billing by coming out and getting things going with his staple country rock. It is a modern take on country music with lots of electric guitars, riffs, and heavier beats. The show included pyrotechnic flames, fog, and high energy from Gilbert and his entire band.
Gilbert did slow it down some for a few ballads and dedicated one to a friend in Tulsa, OK, in which he asked the audience to sing along. He had the crowd cheering, screaming, and dancing for the whole show. Next up at The Ledge is Alison Krauss with Union Station on June 8th, ZZ Top and The Wallflowers on June 12th, and Chicago on June 13th. Check out below for more photos from the show.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
