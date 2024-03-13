The Weekender Is More Than Green This Week

4

Ever wanted to learn about the sport of curling and how to do it? Sunday is your chance with the North Star Curling Club as they will host a two-hour session where you will learn and practice curling. They will cover everything from safety and rules to technique, strategy, scoring, and etiquette. The club will provide all the curling equipment, you just need some clean, rubber-soled shoes, and be sure to dress in layers because it will be cold in the arena but you will warm up once you start playing. It is $36 per person, pre-registration is required and all participants MUST complete the Participant Waiver: https://forms.gle/ojZ4smt3ZtjLXp6LA

It is Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State.