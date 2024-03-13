The Weekender Is More Than Green This Week
It is St. Patrick's Day weekend but there are more than just St. Patty's Day events and activities to fill in your weekend fun. Check out The Weekender for some alternate choices, oh okay, there is one St. Patty's event for you too. If you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Granite City Bizarre Bazaar - Craft ShowSt. Cloud
A unique craft fair of local items from leather to candles to food there is sure to be something for everyone. They bill the event as a pop culture event for freaks, geeks, and nerds. Free to attend. The bazaar is at Apollo High School from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Mason Dixon LIneSt. Cloud
On Saturday, go see country rock band Mason Dixon Line play country hits from the 60, 70s, 80s, and beyond at Rollies Rednecks and Longnecks in St. Cloud. The group has opened for the likes of Blake Shelton, Tanya Tucker, and Sawyer Brown. They will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. and perform until Midnight. $5 cover charge.
- 3
Concordia ChoirSt. Cloud
Go see the acclaimed Concordia Choir of Concordia College-Moorhead conducted by Michael Culloton. The choir has been seen nationwide at Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center. They will perform in collaboration with the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for students of all ages. The concert is at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- 4
Learn to CurlSt. Cloud
Ever wanted to learn about the sport of curling and how to do it? Sunday is your chance with the North Star Curling Club as they will host a two-hour session where you will learn and practice curling. They will cover everything from safety and rules to technique, strategy, scoring, and etiquette. The club will provide all the curling equipment, you just need some clean, rubber-soled shoes, and be sure to dress in layers because it will be cold in the arena but you will warm up once you start playing. It is $36 per person, pre-registration is required and all participants MUST complete the Participant Waiver: https://forms.gle/ojZ4smt3ZtjLXp6LA
It is Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State.
- 5
St. Patty's Day Parade+Marty
Looking for some St. Patrick’s Day fun then head over to the Pearl Lake Lodge in Marty for all their festivities. They will have a parade starting at 1:00 p.m. with floats, area businesses, and the Candy Combine (a farm combine that shoots out candy instead of corn). Then from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. the band Pirates, Guitars and Beach Front Bars will be playing. At 6:00 p.m. The Muffin Man will go on with more music. Holy Cross Youth Group will be on hand selling burgers and pizza slices as a fundraiser too. It’s the parade so nice you see it twice.