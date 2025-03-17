St. Cloud Rotary Club Reveals 2025 Summertime By George Lineup

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular summer festival has announced its lineup of music acts for 2025. The St. Cloud Rotary Club has announced the lineup for Summertime by George.

Acts for 2025 include some returning favorites such as Mason Dixon Line, Janelle Kendall's Perfect Storm, and The Fabulous Armadillos. The lineup also has some new to the festival acts like Xpedition, 70's Magic Sunshine Band, and Anthony Shore's Elvis Tribute Show. Each night will start with an opening musical act at 5:30 p.m. as well with headliners going on at 7:00 p.m.

Summertime by George is celebrating its 14th year and was created to foster community engagement. The free concerts will run every Wednesday Night from June 18th to August 13th with no concert on July 2nd. See below for the entire 2025 lineup.

JUNE 18th: Pandemic, and Rumours & Dreams: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.

JUNE 25th: Mel & Glen, and Anthony Shore: Elvis Tribute Artist.

JULY 9th: Harper's Chord, and Collective Unconscious: CSNY.

JULY 16th: Kat Blue, and The 70's Magic Sunshine Band.

JULY 23rd: Highway 23 Acoustic Jam, and Janelle Kendall's Perfect Storm.

JULY 30th: Going to the Sun, and Xpedition.

AUGUST 6th: Groovy Shoes, and The Fabulous Armadillos.

AUGUST 13th: Thunder Road, and Mason Dixon Line.

