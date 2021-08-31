Summertime By George Wrapping Up with The Johnny Holm Band

ST. CLOUD -- The last Summertime By George concert for this year is Wednesday night.

The opening act is Harper's Chord at 5:00 p.m. followed by the headliner The Johnny Holm Band at 6:30 p.m.

Of course, food is also available in the Middle Town Market and you can grab a beer in the Eastman Tavern.

Sarah Mueller, WJON

Raffle ticket winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. The St. Cloud Rotary Club has been selling raffle tickets for $10 each throughout the season with the top prize a two-year lease on a new vehicle, the second prize a new quartz countertop, and the third prize free fuel for a year.

Summertime By George is an 11-week free concert series organized by the St. Cloud Rotary Club. This year the concert series started back on June 23rd.