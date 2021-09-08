Summertime By George Draws 120,000 People Over 11 Week Series

ST. CLOUD -- Organizers are calling this year's Summertime By George concert series a big success.

St. Cloud Rotary Club member Troy Fritz says they estimate about 120,000 people total attended the 11 weeks of music. He says, as always, the Fabulous Armadillos brought out the biggest crowd.

Yeah, we were right around 20,000 at the Armadillos night. I have a photo from about 9:00 p.m. looking out into the crowd and everybody had their flashlights or lights on their phones on and that was truly one of the most incredible scenes I'd seen in a long time.

Fritz says about 15,000 people attended the final week with Johnny Holm Band performing.

The series was delayed two weeks this summer due to COVID concerns, but once it got started they had no rainouts, although there were a couple of hot days and a few smoky ones as well.

Fritz describes total attendance this year as average to upper average compared to the past five years.

Summertime By George has now gone over one million people total during the 10 years of the Rotary Club doing the series.

