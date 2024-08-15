Summertime by George Make Up Date Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rotary Club has announced the makeup day for Summertime by George. The final Summertime by George festival will now take place on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

The opening music act will be Walter's Wheelhouse going on at 5:00 p.m. with the Fabulous Armadillos & Collective Unconscious A Doobie Brothers & Eagles Tribute Show taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. and going until 9:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Photo by Sarah Mueller Photo by Sarah Mueller loading...

The raffle drawing will take place as well. The season finale of Summertime by George was supposed to take place on Wednesday but was postponed due to the rain.

Photo by: Richard Leguil, WJON Photo by: Richard Leguil, WJON loading...

Summertime-by-George loading...

Justin LaBounty WJON Justin LaBounty WJON loading...

Photo by: Richard Leguil, WJON Photo by: Richard Leguil, WJON loading...

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Summertime By George loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee