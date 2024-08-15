Summertime by George Make Up Date Announced
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rotary Club has announced the makeup day for Summertime by George. The final Summertime by George festival will now take place on Tuesday, September 3rd.
The opening music act will be Walter's Wheelhouse going on at 5:00 p.m. with the Fabulous Armadillos & Collective Unconscious A Doobie Brothers & Eagles Tribute Show taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. and going until 9:00 p.m.
The raffle drawing will take place as well. The season finale of Summertime by George was supposed to take place on Wednesday but was postponed due to the rain.
