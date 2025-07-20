ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Saturday saw another rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The group Indivisible, along with the AFL-CIO, held their fourth rally at Lake George. The event was more of a family picnic-style gathering than the rallies on Division Street earlier this year. AFL-CIO Staff Member Joe Baratta says it was a tribute to deceased U.S. Congressman John Lewis as well:

"We're here to celebrate the or honor the anniversary of the passing of John Lewis and his life of fighting for everyone, the last of the Civil Rights Activists, and to just have a little 'Good Trouble' and to practice that equality for all that he spent his life fighting for."

Read More: St. Cloud’s Lake George Hosts Rally For Social Change This Week

What was the Message of the Rally?

Baratta says they want people to remember what Lewis fought for and to keep that fight going and keep progress moving forward. The rally featured speeches from Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Senator Aric Putnam, and St. Cloud City Council Member Karen Larson, plus music from local musician Paul Imholte and food trucks as part of the celebration. About 400 people attended the rally.

