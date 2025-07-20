Lake George Rally Honors Civil Rights Champion
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Saturday saw another rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The group Indivisible, along with the AFL-CIO, held their fourth rally at Lake George. The event was more of a family picnic-style gathering than the rallies on Division Street earlier this year. AFL-CIO Staff Member Joe Baratta says it was a tribute to deceased U.S. Congressman John Lewis as well:
"We're here to celebrate the or honor the anniversary of the passing of John Lewis and his life of fighting for everyone, the last of the Civil Rights Activists, and to just have a little 'Good Trouble' and to practice that equality for all that he spent his life fighting for."
Read More: St. Cloud’s Lake George Hosts Rally For Social Change This Week
What was the Message of the Rally?
Baratta says they want people to remember what Lewis fought for and to keep that fight going and keep progress moving forward. The rally featured speeches from Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Senator Aric Putnam, and St. Cloud City Council Member Karen Larson, plus music from local musician Paul Imholte and food trucks as part of the celebration. About 400 people attended the rally.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches
Gallery Credit: Karen Johanson
LOOK: 19 Black historical figures you probably didn't learn about in class
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 52 Black actors who made entertainment history
Gallery Credit: Stacker