Lines Form Early For Trump Rally As Anticipation Builds

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Excitement is running high for the Donald Trump and JD Vance Rally in St. Cloud Saturday night. People started lining up outside of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University as early as 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Those in line said other earlycomers were in line at 2:00 p.m. on Friday with it starting to fill in around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. At 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning there were already about 100 people lined up. People in line said they were excited to see former President Trump and wanted to ensure they would have a seat.

Even with the projected high temperatures in the 90s, people said the wait would be well worth it. The Rally is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. with JD Vance speaking, and the former president taking the stage at 7:00 p.m.

