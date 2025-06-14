ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The rallies planned for St. Cloud today have been postponed. Both the “No Kings’ Rally and the “Kick out the Clowns” protest have been delayed out of an abundance of caution and respect for the shooting death of Representative Melissa Hortman and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman.

All the “Kick Out the Clowns” protests in the entire state have been postponed. Executive Director of Women’s March Rachel O’Leary Carmona says, “In light of the devastating attack that claimed the life of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, we are canceling all remaining ‘Kick Out the Clowns’ events in Minnesota as law enforcement continues the search for the suspect.”

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says all the postponements are out of an abundance of caution and effort to promote public safety to keep all citizens safe. No makeup dates have been announced at this time.

