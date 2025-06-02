Saturday, June 14th is going to be a busy day in St. Cloud and across America. From parades and flags, birthdays and masses to protests across the country.

It's going to be an eventful day.

June 14th is Flag Day, the day America honors the Star Spangled Banner.

The holiday marks the date in 1777 -- 248 years ago -- when the Continental Congress approved designs for the first national flag.

Over the years, Presidents Wilson and Coolidge issued proclamations asking for June 14th to be celebrated as "Flag Day." But it wasn't until 1949 that Congress passed legislation that President Truman signed into law, recognizing June 14th as a national observance.

Everyone loves a parade, right?

But this June 14th also marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army.

And it's also President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

And to celebrate, tanks and aircraft will travel through Washington DC as part of what has become a controversial military parade.

The parade -- with an estimated pricetag of $45-million -- could damage streets in the District of Columbia. NBC News reports US military officials believe the damage costs could be as much as $16-million.

The new Pope's getting in the act, too.

Pope Leo XIV, a South Side Chicago native, may upstage the Trump parade by virtually hosting a big outdoor mass on the afternoon of June 14th at the Chicago White Sox ball stadium, Rate Park.

Plans are for Pope Leo to appear live via satellite from the Vatican.

Get our free mobile app

AND June 14th is also going to be a national day of defiance called "NO KINGS."

Protests have been planned all across the country -- including here in St. Cloud and throughout Minnesota.

The group Indivisible and other groups are organizing these nationwide protests against what the groups believe is authoritarianism and corruption.

The idea is "Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day," according to an Indivisible news release.

There'll be a mid-day protest in St. Cloud on June 14th.

Protesters will gather at the Stearns County Courthouse Square from 11 am to 2 pm.

You can sign-up with No Kings for the St. Cloud protest.

Here's a list of cities in the region hosting protests that day:

Albert Lea

Alexandria

Anoka

Austin

Bemidji

Bloomington

Brainerd Lakes Area

Chaska

Chisholm

Cyrus

Detroit Lakes

Duluth

Forest Lake

Grand Forks, ND

Grand Rapids

Hudson, WI

Hutchinson

Inver Grove Heights

Lacrosse, WI

Lake City

Mankato

Minneapolis

Minnetonka-Southwest

Moorhead-Fargo

New Ulm

Northfield

Otsego

Owatonna

Park Rapids

Prescott, WI

Rochester

St. Cloud

Sioux Falls, SD

Stillwater

Twin Cities

Virginia

Regardless of your political beliefs, there's going to be a lot going on June 14th. And lots of news coverage of all of it as it unfolds that day.