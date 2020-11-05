646 People Arrested for Marching Onto I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Law enforcement officers arrested more than 600 demonstrators who marched onto an interstate in Minneapolis protesting President Donald Trump's threats to challenge the results of Tuesday's unsettled election, as well as a variety of social injustices.

Officers in riot gear surrounded the crowd and ordered them to sit on the pavement and wait to be arrested Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says no force or chemicals were used to make the arrests for walking on a freeway and being a public nuisance.

A section of Interstate 94 was closed while officers from a number of agencies, including the State Patrol and Minneapolis police, arrested the demonstrators one by one.