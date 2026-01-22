Despite the forecast frigid cold, St. Cloud area activists are planning to stage an anti-ICE protest on Saturday.

The "ICE Out of Minnesota Now Protest" is scheduled for outside the St. Cloud Public Library between 11 am and 1 pm.

This is the same area that's played host to similar anti-Trump and anti-ICE rallies in the past. Organizers say a rally shortly after the ICE agent shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis brought over 3,000 people to the St. Cloud Library, stretching along Division Street/Highway 23. Organizers called it "remarkable."

It's going to be cold for Saturday's St. Cloud ICE-Out protest.

Saturday's weather forecast from the National Weather Service -- at this writing -- calls for "Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -2. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph."

Organizers to Saturday's ICE-Out Protest in St. Cloud area urging you to bring this symbol with you.

A poster for the event says "Bring Your Ice Scrapers." But it also states, "(Not to be used as weapons)."

And in fact, the protest is intended as peaceful opposition to the Department of Homeland Security and their Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) work here in Minnesota.

DHS has described its operations in Minnesota as "the largest immigration enforcement operation ever." Some news reports quote Minnesota officials who believe there are some 3,000 federal agents on the ground in Minnesota.

On any given day, there are numerous public reports of federal immigration enforcement activity posted on the crowdsourced website ICEout.org. Many of those reports are in the St. Cloud area and other points outside of the Twin Cities metro area.