Another round of nationwide protests is scheduled for St. Cloud and throughout America on Saturday, April 19.

Over 2,000 rallied in St. Cloud against Trump Administration policies and actions on April 5 during the "Hands Off" protest at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

Organizers hope to engage more than 11-million Americans across all 50 states this Saturday.

ST. CLOUD "NO KINGS" PROTEST SCHEDULE

In St. Cloud, the group Central Minnesota Action is staging a "No Kings Rally" -- again at the St. Cloud Public Library.

The National Day of Action in St. Cloud begins with activities at the library's Mississippi Room between 10 and 11:30 am. Central Minnesota Action says this will include "sign making, music and fun" as they prepare for the rally.

The St. Cloud rally is scheduled between Noon and 2 at the St. Cloud Public Library at 1300 West St. Germain Street.

The group's website has a map of where they're rallying.

IF YOU GO...

Local organizers remind ralliers to stay on the sides of Division Street and stay off the median as requested by the City of St. Cloud.

There will be demonstration marshals at the event. They'll be in orange vests and the folks who deal with any issues.

The group advocates safe protesting and supports the Natural Resources Defense Council advice on how to safely protest.

HISTORICAL TIES

The date April 19th has historical significance. It's the date the first shots of the American Revolution were fired in 1775.