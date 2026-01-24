ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The chants could be heard in front of the St. Cloud Library down Division Street on Saturday. About 1,000 people braced the sub-zero temperatures to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota. The ICE Out of Minnesota Now protest took place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Founder of Americans For Democracy in St. Cloud, Jill Kelly, says the large turnout gives her hope and the energy to keep going:

"There's so many times that I think oh my gosh is this even worth it, you know my safety, all of that is it even worth it and it's absolutely worth it and necessary so I'm glad that I give, you know, provide a space, or organize a space where people can come see that they're not alone and be in community with eachother."

Kelly says they are seeing more and more support as time goes on, no matter how they voted or what side they are on:

"This is not okay, this is not us, this is not our country, you know, we don't do that here, we don't have ICE in our streets terrorizing and tearing people apart."

Kelly says she thinks the rally gives everyone hope and lets them know they are not alone in their grief for what is going on in the country. It was a peaceful rally with people chanting, cheering, and singing songs while many cars honked their horns in support as they drove by.

