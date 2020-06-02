Over $3 Million Raised to Rebuild South Minneapolis Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS _ More than $3 million has been raised to help rebuild south Minneapolis businesses damaged or destroyed in the sometimes violent protests that followed George Floyd's death.

More than 38,000 donors have given to a fund set up by the Lake Street Council, a nonprofit that advocates for the area's business community, at welovelakestreet.com.

Many protests since Floyd's death have been peaceful. But dozens of businesses, many owned by immigrants and people of color, were hit by looting and arson.

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The officer is charged with 3rd-degree murder.