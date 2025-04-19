Hundreds Turn Out For “No Kings” Rally In St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People turned out on Saturday in St. Cloud as part of the nationwide protests against the Trump Administration. The "No Kings" rally took place along Division Street between 12th Avenue SE and 14th Avenue SE near the St. Cloud Library.
The event was co-organized by the Benton/Stearns County Progressives and Americans for Democracy. Benton/Stearns County Progressives' Chantal Oechsle says they wanted to help defend democracy on the 250th anniversary of the first shots fired in the American Revolution. She says it was great to see all the support on a holiday weekend:
"I think people right now are very upset and very scared for our community, and so I'm really grateful to see so many people that are concerned enough to take time out of their holiday weekend to stand out here with us."
Over 1,100 people took part in the rally, and people driving by honked horns and cheered, showing their support.
Around 600 events are being held across the country, with more than 11 million people expected to attend. The "No Kings" rally is part of the 50501 movement's protest of the Trump administration's polices and Elon Musk's influence over federal agencies.
