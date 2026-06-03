ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Downtown Alliance has a new leader.

It has announced the hiring of Jaime Buley as its next Executive Director. She will officially assume leadership of the organization in early July, following an extensive search process by the Downtown Alliance Board of Directors and search committee.

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Board Chair John Torgerson says, "Jaime stood out as someone who not only understands the importance of downtown as an economic engine, but also as the cultural and social heart of our community."

As Executive Director, Buley will work closely with downtown businesses, property owners, community organizations, city leadership, and regional stakeholders to advance Downtown Alliance's mission of creating a thriving, welcoming, and economically vibrant downtown district.