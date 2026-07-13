UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has seen its first weekly increase since May 11.

GasBuddy says the turnaround comes as oil prices have surged following the collapse of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and the start of new attacks, with oil jumping another four percent in Sunday evening trading, an ominous sign that could bring additional gas and diesel price increases in the week ahead.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 17.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price of diesel has increased 9.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.85 per gallon.