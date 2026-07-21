ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Monday was another day with 90-degree weather in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially topped out at 92 degrees at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.

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It was our 8th day in the 90s so far this year, with 7 of those coming in July. Our warmest day so far this summer was 95 degrees on Friday, July 17th.

5/27 - 91

7/12 - 91

7/13 - 92

7/14 - 93

7/15 - 91

7/16 - 92

7/17 - 95

7/20 - 92

St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year. And, while we're getting a break from the heat over the next few days, more 90-degree weather is likely heading our way.

The extended forecasted highs call for possibly our hottest weather of the season, so far.

7/25 - 94

7/26- 96

7/27 - 93

Read More: Stearns County Parks Where You Can Cool Off During The Heat Wave |

Here's a look back at the past five years for 90-degree days in St. Cloud

2021 - 20 days

2022 - 7 days

2023 - 24 days

2024 - 6 days

2025 - 8 days