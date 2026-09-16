Greater St. Cloud's Gail Cruikshank has announced her retirement as Talent and Community Impact Director effective in May of 2027. Cruikshank joined Greater St. Cloud in June of 2014 and has spent the last 12 years building relationships with local business owners, local high schools and colleges. She also has worked to maintain workplace talent in the St. Cloud area community.

Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Gail's Accomplishments

Cruikshank played a key role in building JobSpot, a popular job board, and St. Cloud Shines, the region's talent attraction and place marketing initiative. She helped establish DisruptHR St. Cloud, now in its second year, bringing HR and business leaders from across Central Minnesota together to challenge conventional thinking around human resources, leadership, workplace culture, and the future of work.

Retiring Next Spring

Cruikshank intends to retire in May of 2027. GSC is launching the search for the region's next Talent & Community Impact Director immediately. Gail has been a monthly contributor on WJON on a segment called "Get a Job" with Jay Caldwell at 8:15am on the 3rd Monday of each month. She intends to continue with these monthly features until her retirement in May of 2027.

Gail Cruikshank and Shantelle Kane (photo - Jay Caldwell) Gail Cruikshank and Shantelle Kane (photo - Jay Caldwell)

What is Greater St. Cloud?

Greater St. Cloud is an investor-driven economic development organization serving Central Minnesota, working with businesses, institutions, and community partners to grow the regional economy, attract and retain talent, and strengthen quality of life across the Greater St. Cloud region. Learn more at www.greaterstcloud.com.