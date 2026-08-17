Minnesota's workforce could always use a strengthening. Gail Cruikshank, Talent and Community Impact Director for Greater St. Cloud joined me on WJON to discuss opportunities to impact the workforce in Central Minnesota.

Gail Cruikshank (photo - Jay Caldwell) Gail Cruikshank (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Cruikshank's Appointment

Cruikshank was recently appointed to a 3-year term to serve on the Governor's Workforce Development Board. She says the board has a responsibility to advise the Governor on Minnesota's workforce system.

Who the Board Represents

The Governor's Workforce Development Board represents key leaders from business, education, labor, community based organizations and government. Cruikshank says the board has the statutory responsibility under the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which provides leadership on opportunities and key workforce strategies for the state.

Outstate Importance

Cruikshank believes it is important for outstate Minnesota to be represented on this board because the needs in the Twin Cities Metro area are different than that in places like St. Cloud, Mankato, Duluth, etc... She says getting attention, funding and support from the board can lead to addition growth to the region.

Brian Bruess, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky Brian Bruess, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Central MN Presence on the Workforce Board

Cruikshank says St. Cloud has a shrinking workforce so we need to be creative to meet the workforce needs and challenges the area encounters. Others from Central Minnesota on the Governor's Workforce Development board include: Representative, Bernie Perryman, St. Ben's/St. John's President Brian Bruess, KJ Construction VP of Operations, Erik Johnson, and DEED Workforce Strategy Consultant, Della Ludwig.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, click below.