Mark Thelen And Associated Wholesale Grocers Honored For Catholic Charities Support

Mark Thelen And Associated Wholesale Grocers Honored For Catholic Charities Support

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has presented its annual Good Samaritan Awards.

This year's honorees are Mark Thelen and Associated Wholesale Grocers.

For many years, Thelen, the founder of Thelen Advertising, has been a dedicated supporter of Catholic Charities, investing in programs and services.

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AWG was selected in recognition of its partnership with Catholic Charities in its food rescue program. AWG's donations and large-scale Food Show contributions have significantly expanded access to nutritious food for families across Central Minnesota while preventing food waste.

Catholic Charities award recipients are recognized for following the example of the biblical Good Samaritan by helping those who are less fortunate without expecting anything in return.

The Good Samaritan Awards Dinner and Reception was held at Harvester Square on Tuesday.

LOOK: 24 Childhood Dinners We Swore We Hated (Now We're Craving Them)

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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