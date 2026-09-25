ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are now available through scheduled appointments at CentraCare primary care clinics throughout the region. You can schedule appointments online or by calling CentraCare Connect at (320) 200-3200.

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Health experts recommend that everyone ages six months and older receive an annual flu vaccine and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

In addition to clinic appointments, CentraCare will host drive-thru influenza vaccination opportunities on Saturdays in St. Cloud throughout September and October. The CentraCare Plaza Meadow Entrance will give flu vaccines only on September 26th and October 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred for all drive-thru events.

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CentraCare is again offering Fluad, an influenza vaccine designed specifically for adults aged 65 and older.