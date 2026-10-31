ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some local high school students got a surprise earlier this month. The senior class at St. Cloud Tech High School got a chance to open admission offer letters from colleges without even applying.

Over 50 Minnesota Colleges Offer Admission To High School Seniors

Every fall, more than 50 Minnesota colleges and universities review academic records of seniors at participating high schools to determine whether they meet their admissions requirements. Students then receive a letter from the Minnesota Department of Education telling them which schools are offering them admission.

The Direct Admissions Program Hands Students Guaranteed College Acceptances

Minnesota Department of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson was on hand at Tech to experience the excitement when the senior class opened their offer letters. Olson says the mission of Direct Admissions is simple: if seniors want to pursue a postsecondary degree after high school, there is a college or university in Minnesota ready to accept them:

"By removing the stress and anxiety from the college application process, we are helping more Minnesotans start a path towards earning a degree and ultimately landing a job with greater career prospects and lifetime earning potential."

Following the letter opening, students were able to meet with representatives from local businesses and colleges as well as get help filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The Commissioner's visit was part of St. Cloud Tech's Future 100 initiative to ensure 100 percent of the Class of 2026 graduates have a plan for after graduation.

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