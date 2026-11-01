SARTELL (WJON News) -- They did the dash, the Monster Dash, in record numbers in Sartell over the weekend. Hundreds turned out to participate in the 6th Annual Monster Dash at the Sartell Community Center.

Record Numbers Race In Costumes At Monster Dash

More than 500 people took part in the 5K run and over 150 in the 1K fun run. Organizer Rusty Deeters says it has been great to see the event grow:

"It's great just to see everyone in the community come together. Everyone dresses up no matter what the weather is. They get creative with their costumes and come out to the Community Center for a great day, trick-or-treating, just a fun atmosphere in general."

He says the temperature in the mid-fifties on Saturday was perfect for the dash. In addition to the two runs, there was indoor trick-or-treating and games for kids.

Hundreds of Kids Enjoy Indoor Trick-or-Treating at Monster Dash

Kids had to wait in line for around 20 minutes to get their Halloween goodies at the event. Deeters says they get around 1,500 kids for the indoor trick-or-treating:

"We (himself and wife Dayna) just love doing it, supporting the community. We've been doing events like this with this, Sartell Summerfest along with Nikki Sweeter, just growing the community environment and having fun along the way."

Deeters says people come from as far away as the Twin Cities to take part in the costumed races, and they have had to expand the trick-or-treating into the Community Center gym because it has gotten so popular. The Monster Dash and trick-or-treating took place from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

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