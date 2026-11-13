ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its holiday service hours.

There will be no Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Route services on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Service hours will also end earlier on Christmas Eve. No Dial-A-Ride appointments will be scheduled after 3:45 p.m. that day.

Metro Bus will have regular service hours on Black Friday and New Year's Eve.

For route information and the last departures for Fixed Route Service, visit the Metro Bus website.

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