The construction of the Metro Bus West Transit Center in Waite Park is starting to shape. St. Cloud Metro Bus Chief Operating Officer, Dave Green joined me on WJON. He says they've made significant progress and says concrete and asphalt are being laid this week. Green says the framing of the transit structure has been constructed and Green expects interior work to be done throughout the winter months.

Photo courtesy of Dave Green Photo courtesy of Dave Green

Construction Progress

Green says construction crews are tying to get as many outdoor portions of the project done before cold and wintry weather makes it difficult. Green anticipates the west transit center is open in either the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2027. He expects to align the opening of the west transit location with their service changes which includes new routes and new services.

West Transit Center Talked about for awhile

Adding a west transit location has been often suggested as an addition. Green says the new transit center will allow for flexibility with routes and service and will make the experience better for consumers.

Ridership Numbers are Increasing

Green says Metro Bus has seen a 7% increase in ridership compared to the previous year. He says the para transit, dial a ride service is growing significantly. Green believes they are seeing steady increases in ridership since 2020.

Metro Bus submitted photo Metro Bus submitted photo

Jolly Trolley Food Drive

Metro Bus is partnering with area grocery stores to once again with the Jolly Trolley Food Drive coming in December. The event this year will take place with a fixed route bus at 4 locations throughout the community. Green says they are still finalizing all the locations but expect the dates to be December 14-17. He says they will accept non perishable food and cash donations that they will present to local food shelves.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dave Green, click below.