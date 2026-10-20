ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is proposing changes to its fare structure and will hold an informational meeting to announce the proposal.

The public and Metro Bus users are encouraged to attend the meeting on Thursday, November 5th. The meeting will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Metro Bus Operations Center, 665 Franklin Avenue NE, St. Cloud.

As part of the Long-Range Transit Plan, Metro Bus conducted a fare analysis to evaluate the fare structure, policies, and technologies. The study also looked at several similar agencies to learn what best practices may be a good fit for Metro Bus.

The November 5th meeting will be used to announce the proposed fare changes and get feedback from the public.

There is no other information on any service changes or the timing of the implementation.

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