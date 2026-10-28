St. Cloud Metro Bus Wins Statewide Award for Cutting Preventable Accidents
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Metro Bus took home a prestigious award at the annual statewide transit conference in St. Cloud recently.
Over the Last Decade, Metro Bus has Been Working on Crash Reduction Strategies
The Minnesota Public Transit Association awarded Metro Bus the Management Innovation Award for its Accident Reduction Package. The strategy has helped Metro Bus reduce preventable accidents over the past decade.
A Shift in Its Approach Has Helped Metro Bus Improve Outcomes
Metro Bus says the Accident Reduction Package has allowed it to transform from a reactive process to a data-driven management system that has helped employees improve safety measures through one coordinated strategy.
Metro Bus used that data to identify underlying risks and balance accountability with driver development.
St. Cloud Metro Bus Presented the Award at Statewide Conference
The MPTA presented the statewide award at the annual transit conference in St. Cloud on October 19th.
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