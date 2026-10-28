ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Metro Bus took home a prestigious award at the annual statewide transit conference in St. Cloud recently.

Over the Last Decade, Metro Bus has Been Working on Crash Reduction Strategies

The Minnesota Public Transit Association awarded Metro Bus the Management Innovation Award for its Accident Reduction Package. The strategy has helped Metro Bus reduce preventable accidents over the past decade.

A Shift in Its Approach Has Helped Metro Bus Improve Outcomes

Metro Bus says the Accident Reduction Package has allowed it to transform from a reactive process to a data-driven management system that has helped employees improve safety measures through one coordinated strategy.

Metro Bus used that data to identify underlying risks and balance accountability with driver development.

St. Cloud Metro Bus Presented the Award at Statewide Conference

The MPTA presented the statewide award at the annual transit conference in St. Cloud on October 19th.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) , which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

LOOK: We Laughed at These 17 ’70s and ’80s Cars. Who’s Laughing Now? The AMC Pacer, the El Camino, the Volvo 240: these ’70s and ’80s cars were once total punchlines. Here’s why they’re suddenly cool now. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz