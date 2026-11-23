ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event to help restock the area's food shelves returns in December.

Jolly Trolley Returns

Metro Bus has announced the details of its Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

On December 14th through the 17th, Metro Bus will park a bus outside of four area grocery stores from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day to collect cash and nonperishable food items.

Four Stores Chosen

The Jolly Trolley will be outside Lunds & Byerlys on Monday, at the Coborn's on Cooper on Tuesday, at the Sartell Coborn's on Pinecone on Wednesday, and outside the Sauk Rapids Coborn's store on Thursday.

St. Cloud Area Food Shelves to Benefit

Donations will benefit Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central MN, and the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army.

Last year, the Jolly Trolley collected more than $3,000 in cash and more than 9,200 pounds of food.

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