The St. Cloud Metro Bus west transit center is making progress. Metro Bus COO Dave Green joined me on WJON. He says the process has been slow to construct their 2nd transit center in Waite Park. Green says studies have indicated that if they add a 2nd transit center, it will make it a lot easier for them.

Metro Bus West Transit Site (photo - Jay Caldwell) Metro Bus West Transit Site (photo - Jay Caldwell)

West Transit Center

Green says the Metro Bus forward plan includes the addition of a 2nd transit center. He says it will create less transfers and more options for their customers. Green says with this new transit center in Waite Park, if you don't want to go downtown, you don't have to and if you don't want to go to the western part of their service area, you don't have to. He says it will create shorter rides, more efficient routes and better connections for their customers.

Dave Green (photo - Jay Caldwell) Dave Green (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Construction

The bulk of the work done at the 2nd transit site in Waite Park has been the movement of dirt so far. Green says since they are a tax payer funded, public and subsidized entity, they have rules and best practices they need to follow, which takes more time. He is optimistic that significant progress will be done on the site this year and they'd like to open the facility as early as mid summer 2027.

Ridership Numbers

Green says ridership numbers are trending up after they hit a downturn in 2020 due to the pandemic. He says they are always examining their routes and looking for ways to be more efficient. Green says they try and be good stewards of tax payer dollars and will adjust their routes and size of buses they use to transport citizens. He says they have two bus sizes, a 35 foot and 29 foot bus. Green says fixed route service offers a 35-foot bus while the smaller buses are used for their para transit service.

Fixed Route Operator Jason Hivala - Metro Bus Fixed Route Operator Jason Hivala - Metro Bus

You Go Free Program

The Metro Bus "you go free" program is going on this summer. Green says this is an opportunity for youth 17-and under to use Metro Bus free of charge. He says this is a good opportunity for kids to go places and have fun this summer in the community. Learn details.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dave Green, click below.