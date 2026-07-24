Metro Bus Driver David Peacock Just Won His Fourth Straight State Bus Rodeo
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Metro Bus driver continues his dominance in bus roadeo competitions after winning his fourth statewide competition.
Dial-a-Ride driver David Peacock took home the small bus division title at the competition in Carver, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 18th.
Metro Bus sent three Dial-a-Ride drivers and three fixed route, large bus operators to the event. While Peacock took first place in the small bus division, Wayne Prescott and Keith Drake both finished in the top 11.
Large bus operators Bob Braegelmann, Jason Hiivala, and Carl Hallberg also finished in the top 11 of their division.
Peacock will now have the opportunity to compete in the International Bus Roadeo next April in Seattle, Washington.
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