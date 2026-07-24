ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Metro Bus driver continues his dominance in bus roadeo competitions after winning his fourth statewide competition.

Dial-a-Ride driver David Peacock took home the small bus division title at the competition in Carver, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 18th.

Metro Bus sent three Dial-a-Ride drivers and three fixed route, large bus operators to the event. While Peacock took first place in the small bus division, Wayne Prescott and Keith Drake both finished in the top 11.

Large bus operators Bob Braegelmann, Jason Hiivala, and Carl Hallberg also finished in the top 11 of their division.

Peacock will now have the opportunity to compete in the International Bus Roadeo next April in Seattle, Washington.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli