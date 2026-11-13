WAYNE, NEBRASKA (WJON News) -- Four nationally ranked teams are heading to Wayne, Nebraska, this weekend for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals and finals.

The match-ups

#14 St. Cloud State University (22-8) will face #2 Wayne State (29-2) at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

#10 Concordia-St. Paul (23-6) will take on #23 University of Minnesota-Duluth (22-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Championship match is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

SCSU's NSIC Tournament Success

The Huskies are 4-0 all-time against Wayne State in NSIC Tournament matches. (SCSU lost both regular season matches against Wayne St.)

SCSU owns a 17-2 all-time record in NSIC Tournament matches, including a perfect 6-0 mark in semifinal matches. The Huskies have advanced to the championship match in each of the last six seasons.

SCSU won the tournament in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025. They finished as the runner-up in 2019 and 2023.

SCSU Volleyball has been nationally ranked for 93 consecutive weeks, dating back to the 2019 season.

The NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. They'll announce the 64-team field, with eight teams selected for eight regions across the country.

The latest AVCA Division II Poll, as of Monday, November 9th, has a number of schools in the Central Regional in the Top 25 in the Country.

#2 - Wayne State (Won on Tuesday)

#6 - Nebraska - Kearney (Lost on Thursday)

#10 - Concordia - St. Paul (Won on Tuesday)

#12 - Missouri Western (Won on Thursday)

#13 - Emporia State (Lost on Thursday)

#14 - St. Cloud State (Won on Tuesday)

#15 - Southwest Minnesota State (Lost on Tuesday)

#18 - Washburn (Lost on Thursday)

#23 - University of Minnesota - Duluth (Won on Tuesday)

#24 - Central Oklahoma (Won on Thursday)

Three teams will get an automatic bid to the regional tournament by virtue of winning their conference tournament's championship. Five at-large bids will remain.

The Huskies have advanced to the NCAA Regional Tournament for six years in a row, making it to the Regional Championship, which is the round of the Sweet 16, in the last two seasons.

SCSU ended up being ranked #5 in the country the last two seasons.