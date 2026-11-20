ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph artist has won a prestigious statewide honor.

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Mary Bruno of Bruno Press has been named this year's Central Honoree of the Virginia McKnight Binger Heart of the Community Award from the McKnight Foundation.

She is one of seven people from across Minnesota selected for this year's honor, which includes a $10,000 award.

She has been recognized for turning the art of letterpress printing into a way to bring people together. Through workshops, internships, apprenticeships, and public events, she opens printmaking to people from a wide range of backgrounds, offering mentorship and a sense of belonging. She's used her craft to support immigrant families, creating letterpress-printed coloring cards and messages of encouragement for children sheltering with their families.

All seven honorees were celebrated at a reception in Minneapolis this week.

Including this year's recipients, the Heart of Community Honor has recognized 340 Minnesotans since it was first presented in 1985.