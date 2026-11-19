More than 184,000 deer have been shot through 2 weekends during the firearms deer hunting season in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that includes all seasons which encompasses firearms, archery, youth and antlerless hunts. Many of the zones to hunt deer in the state are done and that includes Central Minnesota. Schmitt says last year's total deer shot was around 186,000.

Deer Numbers Could Surpass 200,000

Schmitt expects that the total deer shot, when the muzzleloader and archery seasons are complete, to surpass 200,000 deer shot for the first time since 2010. He says a 3rd weekend of firearms deer hunting is taking place this weekend up north with the muzzleloader season set to begin November 28 and going through December 13. The archer season goes through the end of December. The record for most deer shot in a single season in Minnesota is 290,525, set in 2003.

photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM

Successful Turkey Hunt

The fall turkey season recently ended in Minnesota. Schmitt says the harvest is up 30% compared to last year's fall season. He says almost 14,000 turkeys were shot this fall. Schmitt says participation was up with the most turkey licenses purchased in the fall ever with 11,590 licenses sold. The spring turkey hunting season is the more popular season.

Pheasant Hunting

The pheasant hunting season has hit a lull. Schmitt isn't surprised due to conditions and hunters shifting to deer hunting. He says pheasant numbers are good so he expects the pheasant season to pick up. The season continues in Minnesota until January 3.

Fall Fishing

Fall fishing has been weather dependent. Schmitt says if anglers can handle the wind and cooler temperatures coming up, walleyes, bass, and crappies are biting. He says ice fishing is a ways off. Schmitt says northern Minnesota typically looks to start ice fishing December 1st but they isn't likely unless the weather turns cold over the next couple of weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.