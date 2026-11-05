The Minnesota firearms deer hunting season is set to begin Saturday, November 7. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to breakdown what hunters need to know. Schmitt says there are a lot of great signs for hunters with favorable weather and a large deer population in the State.

Deer Harvested Expected to be Big in 2026

In 2025 Minnesota saw nearly 187,000 deer registered. Schmitt says the last time was 2010 where more than 200,000 deer were registered in the State. He anticipates going over 200,000 deer shot in the state this year. The record for the most deer harvested in a single season in Minnesota is 290,525 deer, set during the 2003 hunting season.

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Reason a Big Harvest is Expected

Schmitt says Minnesota has had 3 straight mild winters, lots of healthy deer, lots of fawns, and less depredation. He says Central Minnesota is above management goals for deer. Schmitt says almost 28,000 deer have been shot through youth and archery hunts already in the State. He says that's up 35% from last year at this time. Schmitt says crops are mostly gone and license sales are up 20% compared to last year at this time.

CWD Testing is Mandatory in Central Minnesota This Weekend

The State of Minnesota has a mandatory CWD testing this year for registered deer. He says any adult deer shot in the southwest quadrant (Central Minnesota is in that) must be tested for CWD. Schmitt says deer must be registered first on the DNR license page. He suggests downloading the app on your phone to register the deer or find one of the more than 200 sites to register the deer in person. The CWD sampling sites will be open 9am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday this weekend and 9am-noon on Monday.

Go to the DNR Website

Schmitt encourages all deer hunters to go to the DNR website to learn about all the regulation changes this year and he suggests downloading the app to get a license. He says the amount of locations selling licenses in person is less this year. Schmitt says there has been complaints about the app but he's gotten used to it and encourages everyone to give it a try.

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A Tradition in Minnesota

Schmitt says the deer hunting opening weekend is one of the great Minnesota traditions. He says most groups hunt the same location every year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.