The dove and bear hunting seasons open in Minnesota on September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to break it down.

Dove Season

Schmitt says mourning dove hunting season has happened in Minnesota since 2004. He says it doesn't carry the fan fare that other hunting seasons do but there is a small but passionate group of hunters that like to hunt doves in Minnesota. Schmitt says dove hunting isn't incredibly expensive as not a lot of gear is needed. He says find a watering hole, and do some scouting. Schmitt says due to the dry conditions there is some accelerated harvest which allows for less cover for doves. He says the bag limit is 15 doves. On average 59,000 doves are shot annually with most of that coming early in the season. Mourning dove season lasts until November 29.

Image Credit: JT Ray via Unsplash Image Credit: JT Ray via Unsplash

Bear Season

Bear baiting starting in Minnesota on August 15. Schmitt says there are reports of bear baits getting hit often in northern Minnesota. He says reports he's hearing is that natural forest foods are not plentiful this year. Schmitt says many hunters who've been baiting are constantly have to replenish their bait. Approximately 2,900 bears were shot last year while on average 2,500 are shot in Minnesota. The record for most bears harvested in Minnesota was set in 2024 at approximately 3,500. Schmitt believes the record could be approached this year.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM

Fishing

Water temperatures are dropping on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says lakes are consistently in the low 70 degree temperature category. The amount of daylight has shortened quite a bit recently and Schmitt believes that is creating cooler temperatures overnight and dropping water temperatures which will increase fish activity. He says crappie fishing is picking up as bigger crappies are getting more active. Schmitt says anglers are using more minnows and minnow imitation baits as walleyes are going into fall fishing mode. He suggests looking for green weeds regardless of the type of fish species you are looking for.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.