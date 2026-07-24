The Minnesota DNR is inviting public comment that will create an optional, (not mandatory) alternative 3-duck limit. To discuss this, Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the 3-duck limit would be for any species which is different than the 6-duck bag limit that has restrictions on species.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

3-Duck Alternative

Schmitt says the intent of this 3-duck alternative is for people to just go and shoot 3 ducks regardless of species. He says the intent is to get young hunters interested in duck hunting. Schmitt explains the state has undergone a 20-year decline in duck hunting participation. He says studies have shown that young hunters are put off by needing to identify what the duck is before shooting. Schmitt indicates the 6-duck option will still be there but this is another option for hunters. He says this new option could also be appealing to older hunters. Schmitt would like to see the duck limit drop from 6 to 3 or 4 throughout the nation to improve the duck population nationwide.

Water Temperatures

Fishing is challenging this time of year and the extreme heat isn't helping. Schmitt says water temperatures in Minnesota are the highest they've been all year with with temps expected in the 90s over the next week, they will only get higher. He says water temperatures are in the low 90 degree range, which is unusual. Schmitt indicates water temperatures on northern lakes are in the low 80s.

Image Credit: richard r via unsplash Image Credit: richard r via unsplash

Fishing in the Heat

The warm water temperatures make fish less aggressive according to Schmitt. If you're looking for walleye, Schmitt suggests low light time periods, whether it be early in the day or late in the day. He believes slowing your presentation to smaller baits is a good way to go. Schmitt suggests live bait rigs and slip bobber presentations with controlled crank baits and spinners and crawlers. Leeches could also be an option. Schmitt is a believer in broadening your approach, which means don't just like for one fish species. He says be willing to fish bass, bluegills and crappies in the lake or river.

Photo by Michael Anfang on Unsplash Photo by Michael Anfang on Unsplash

Bear Hunting

Bear hunting baiting starts August 14 with the season set to begin September 1 - October 18. Individuals who were awarded the right to buy a bear license through the lottery have until August 1 to buy the license. Unsold bear hunting licenses become available at noon at August 5.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.