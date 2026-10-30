This could a good weekend to hunt ducks. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the cooler weather has brought more ducks into Central Minnesota. Schmitt says he's seen an influx of all types of ducks in Central Minnesota with more ducks in the area than what we saw during the waterfowl opening weekend. He also believes the amount of geese in the area has also picked up quite a bit.

Do Some Scouting

Schmitt believes if waterfowl hunters want to have success they need to go out and do some scouting. He suggests looking on larger bodies of water but with the rain we had this week, some of the smaller ponds could have ducks too.

Fall Fishing is Picking Up

Fall fishing is also improving with the cooler weather. Schmitt says water temperatures have dipped to low 50 degree temperatures. He says walleyes are starting to bite more consistently. Schmitt is finding walleyes in shallow water in less than 10 feet of water near points and along flats. He tends to find them in areas near deeper water. Schmitt is having success with a jig, a minnow and crankbaits.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM

Where to Find Crappies and Muskies

Schmitt suggests finding crappies in both deep and suspended water. He believes the bigger crappies can still be found in shallow water. Muskie fishing has also picked up. Schmitt is seeing guys use big sucker minnows to catch muskies. Lakes to find muskies in the area include Miltona near Alexandria and Gull Lake near Brainerd.

Big Changes to the Firearm Deer Hunting Opener

The firearms deer opener in Minnesota will take place Saturday, November 7. Schmitt says there are a lot of regulation changes and he urges all hunters to go to the DNR website to see all the changes. He says the amount of changes this year are more than any other hunting season he can remember. Schmitt encourages everyone to buy your license early and don't wait until the day before the opener. A big change is that hunters can shoot deer with rifles in Stearns County but Schmitt suggests checking to make sure rifles are acceptable for the area you plan to hunt.

Pheasant Hunting

Pheasant hunt should pick up soon. Schmitt says pheasant numbers are good in Minnesota with western and southwestern Minnesota being the best spots to hunt pheasants. He says the recent rain and more harvested corn has improved conditions to find pheasants.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.