Grant Money Helps Three Local Fairgrounds Spruce Up for Next Season
SUN PRAIRIE, WI (WJON News) -- Three central Minnesota county fairgrounds are among 22 across the state that are receiving grant money for needed improvements.
Minnesota Fairgrounds Get Financial Shot in the Arm
The fairgrounds will each receive up to $7,500 to support infrastructure improvements and agriculture programs through Compeer Financial's County Fairground Improvement Program.
Three Central Minnesota County Fairs Secure Funding
The Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids will install a custom livestock show gate system and upgrade wash racks.
The Morrison County Fair board will use the money to improve the outdoor horse arena's footing and drainage system by adding soil and clearing out rocks.
In Sherburne County, the fair board will improve ventilation with new upgraded fans in livestock barns and exhibit buildings and repaint aging structures.
Most Fairgrounds Have Aging Buildings
Compeer Financial says the average fairground building is 50 years old, and fair organizations often struggle with funding to address critical aging infrastructure needs.
Fairground Funding Approaching 10 Years
This is the ninth year of the grant program.
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