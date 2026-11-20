Six Lanes Now Open on I94 Between Monticello and Albertville
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who use Interstate 94 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.
I-94 Gap Project Wraps Up
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has completed the I-94 Gap Project between Monticello and Albertville. All six lanes of travel are now open with three lanes of traffic in each direction.
Over the last two construction seasons, MnDOT expanded the interstate to six lanes, rebuilt the road surface, built a new westbound bridge over Wright County Road 19, widened the westbound bridge over Wright County Road 75, replaced underground drainage, and installed two sound walls in the Monticello area.
Truckers Will Be Asked to Use Test Lanes At Times
Westbound travelers will use the new three permanent lanes, while MnDOT's future three-mile MnROAD test section will be designated for semi-trailers and trucks only.
Signs will guide truckers when testing is taking place.
Finish Work Could Prompt Single-Lane Closures
Drivers should still expect single-lane closures while crews put the finishing touches on work along the corridor.
The two-year, $76-million project was funded through the Corridors of Commerce program. In 2027,
2027 Bridge Projects to Impact Drivers
MnDOT will improve two interchange bridges in Wright County. The bridges are at Highway 25 in Monticello and Highway 24 in Clearwater.
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