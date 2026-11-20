MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who use Interstate 94 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.

I-94 Gap Project Wraps Up

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has completed the I-94 Gap Project between Monticello and Albertville. All six lanes of travel are now open with three lanes of traffic in each direction.

Over the last two construction seasons, MnDOT expanded the interstate to six lanes, rebuilt the road surface, built a new westbound bridge over Wright County Road 19, widened the westbound bridge over Wright County Road 75, replaced underground drainage, and installed two sound walls in the Monticello area.

Truckers Will Be Asked to Use Test Lanes At Times

Westbound travelers will use the new three permanent lanes, while MnDOT's future three-mile MnROAD test section will be designated for semi-trailers and trucks only.

Signs will guide truckers when testing is taking place.

Finish Work Could Prompt Single-Lane Closures

Drivers should still expect single-lane closures while crews put the finishing touches on work along the corridor.

The two-year, $76-million project was funded through the Corridors of Commerce program. In 2027,

2027 Bridge Projects to Impact Drivers

MnDOT will improve two interchange bridges in Wright County. The bridges are at Highway 25 in Monticello and Highway 24 in Clearwater.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton