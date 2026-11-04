SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking members of the public to help shape the future of transportation in the Sauk Centre area.

Open House Scheduled

There is an open house event on Tuesday, November 17th to hear ideas from travelers, residents, and business owners on the future of Highway 71 in south Sauk Centre.

Future Project Planned Years Out

MnDOT is studying how people use Highway 71 to help guide planning for a future project in 2034. The agency is looking to reconstruct Highway 71 from the south junction of Highway 28 and 410th Street to just north of Interstate 94 at 12th Street South.

Project team members will be available to answer questions, discuss possible design concepts, and gather feedback.

Sauk Centre City Hall Opens to Public Input Meeting

The public event will be at Sauk Centre City Hall for a business meet-and-greet from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., and a public open house from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Community members may stop in anytime during either time slot.

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